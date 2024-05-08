Previous
Abstract by franbalsera
209 / 365

Abstract

For the Get-pushed this week, @la_photographic suggested: what do you think of abstract? This is the result.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fran Balsera ace
Hi @la_photographic. Here is the challenge. Regards.
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise