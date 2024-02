Cathedral of the Savior of Zaragoza

This is the photograph for the Get Push 603. Northy suggested me to take a photo that might go into a travel magazine that shows something quintessential about Spain. This is the cathedral of my city and inside it is a work of art and I love it very much. It is part of the World Heritage Site Mudéjar Architecture of Aragon. I took the photograph this afternoon while walking through the city center.