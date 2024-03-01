Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Piano still life
This is my Get-Pushed-604.
@farmreporter
suggested a musical still life featuring a piano and music sheets. I have completed the composition with a porcelain figure of a musician from the Portico of Glory.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Fran Balsera
ace
Hi
@farmreporter
. This is the photo you suggested for the get pushed challenge. I hope you like it.
March 1st, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very nice composition!
Is your white balance set correctly? This seems to be a bit on the yellow side.
You can probably correct it in post processing by setting the white balance to auto.
But I do love the addition of your little figurine to balance out your shot and add a touch of whimsy!
March 1st, 2024
