Piano still life by franbalsera
195 / 365

Piano still life

This is my Get-Pushed-604. @farmreporter suggested a musical still life featuring a piano and music sheets. I have completed the composition with a porcelain figure of a musician from the Portico of Glory.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Hi @farmreporter. This is the photo you suggested for the get pushed challenge. I hope you like it.
March 1st, 2024  
Wendy ace
Very nice composition!
Is your white balance set correctly? This seems to be a bit on the yellow side.
You can probably correct it in post processing by setting the white balance to auto.
But I do love the addition of your little figurine to balance out your shot and add a touch of whimsy!
March 1st, 2024  
