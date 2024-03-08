Sign up
Previous
196 / 365
Gothic architecture
In Get pushed 605, Susan asked me to capture something of Architectural interest. I am in Barcelona now so this is my photo
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Fran Balsera
Photo Details
Tags
barcelona
,
spain
,
get-pushed-605
Fran Balsera
ace
Hi
@wakelys
. This is my picture of the challenge but it has been taken in Barcelona because I'm spending the weekend in that city. I hope you like it
March 8th, 2024
