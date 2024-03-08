Previous
Gothic architecture by franbalsera
196 / 365

Gothic architecture

In Get pushed 605, Susan asked me to capture something of Architectural interest. I am in Barcelona now so this is my photo
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fran Balsera ace
Hi @wakelys. This is my picture of the challenge but it has been taken in Barcelona because I'm spending the weekend in that city. I hope you like it
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise