Previous
201 / 365
Street reflections
@walksnaplove
challenged me to have the main subject as a reflection. This is a street in Santiago de Compostela right now.
Get-Pushed-609
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
1
0
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
201
photos
33
followers
67
following
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
1st April 2024 9:22pm
spain
,
get-pushed-609
Fran Balsera
ace
Hi
@walksnaplove
. I hope you like the challenge. I am happy with the result. Regards and have a nice week!
April 1st, 2024
