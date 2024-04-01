Previous
Street reflections by franbalsera
Street reflections

@walksnaplove challenged me to have the main subject as a reflection. This is a street in Santiago de Compostela right now.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Photo Details

Hi @walksnaplove. I hope you like the challenge. I am happy with the result. Regards and have a nice week!
April 1st, 2024  
