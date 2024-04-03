Previous
Faro de Hércules by franbalsera
Faro de Hércules

The Tower of Hercules is the oldest known extant Roman lighthouse. Built in the 1st century, the tower is located on a peninsula about 2.4 km (1.5 mi) from the center of A Coruña, Galicia, in northwestern Spain. Source: Wikipedia
Fran Balsera

