Previous
202 / 365
Faro de Hércules
The Tower of Hercules is the oldest known extant Roman lighthouse. Built in the 1st century, the tower is located on a peninsula about 2.4 km (1.5 mi) from the center of A Coruña, Galicia, in northwestern Spain. Source: Wikipedia
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Photo Details
3
365
M2101K6G
3rd April 2024 10:48am
Tags
spain
,
a coruña
,
tower of hércules
