Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
203 / 365
Intimate landscape
For this week's challenge,
@aecasey
has asked me to photograph an "intimate landscape". So, I went to the bank of the Ebro River, which is near my house, and I took this photograph. I have minimally adjusted the colors with Photoshop.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
203
photos
34
followers
67
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
get-pushed-610
Fran Balsera
ace
Hi
@aecasey
. This is the intimate landscape for your challenge. I hope you like it. Have a nice week.
April 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close