Intimate landscape by franbalsera
203 / 365

Intimate landscape

For this week's challenge, @aecasey has asked me to photograph an "intimate landscape". So, I went to the bank of the Ebro River, which is near my house, and I took this photograph. I have minimally adjusted the colors with Photoshop.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi @aecasey. This is the intimate landscape for your challenge. I hope you like it. Have a nice week.
April 9th, 2024  
