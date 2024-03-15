Previous
Capturing movement by franbalsera
197 / 365

Capturing movement

For the Get-pushed 606, Laura suggested a photo capturing movement. This is the result. You can see the lines of movement of another car passing by. I took the photograph during my holidays in San Francisco (USA).
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Fran Balsera

ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fran Balsera ace
Hi @la_photographic. This is the challenge you suggested. I hope you like it. Regards.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise