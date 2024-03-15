Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
197 / 365
Capturing movement
For the Get-pushed 606, Laura suggested a photo capturing movement. This is the result. You can see the lines of movement of another car passing by. I took the photograph during my holidays in San Francisco (USA).
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
197
photos
28
followers
59
following
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
C5050Z
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usa
,
movement
,
get-pushed-606
Fran Balsera
ace
Hi
@la_photographic
. This is the challenge you suggested. I hope you like it. Regards.
March 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close