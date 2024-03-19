Previous
The moat of the castle by franbalsera
198 / 365

The moat of the castle

Andrew suggested a photo of a boundary for the Get Pushed 607. The moat is the boundary to access the castle.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Fran Balsera

@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Fran Balsera ace
@allsop Hello. Here is the picture: the moat as the boundary of the castle.
March 19th, 2024  
