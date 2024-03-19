Sign up
198 / 365
The moat of the castle
Andrew suggested a photo of a boundary for the Get Pushed 607. The moat is the boundary to access the castle.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Fran Balsera
ace
@franbalsera
Hi, My name is Fran and I am a piano teacher. I am from Spain and I live in Zaragoza, a city located in the North-East...
Tags
castle
spain
zaragoza
get-pushed-607
Fran Balsera
ace
@allsop
Hello. Here is the picture: the moat as the boundary of the castle.
March 19th, 2024
