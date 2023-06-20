Sign up
131 / 365
tucked away
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3624
photos
90
followers
105
following
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
3rd June 2023 12:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
katy
ace
Well spotted and a cute peek a boo composition
June 21st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
It would be nice and quiet in this lovely old home!
June 21st, 2023
