Stovepipe by francoise
146 / 365

Stovepipe

-For pushed challenge from April P. " I’m going to challenge you with a graphic architectural assignment. Bold colors, strong lines, interesting shapes."
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

@sakkasie here is my response to your challenge. It did not involve leaving the house and does require viewer to believe black and white are " bold colors". But I was sitting here thinking how I had failed to take the camera out and about, when I realized that I often admired this shapein the corner of the room
July 9th, 2023  
