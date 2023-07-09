Sign up
146 / 365
Stovepipe
-For pushed challenge from April P. " I’m going to challenge you with a graphic architectural assignment. Bold colors, strong lines, interesting shapes."
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
Tags
get-pushed-570
Francoise
ace
@sakkasie
here is my response to your challenge. It did not involve leaving the house and does require viewer to believe black and white are " bold colors". But I was sitting here thinking how I had failed to take the camera out and about, when I realized that I often admired this shapein the corner of the room
July 9th, 2023
