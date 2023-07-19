Previous
holding up by francoise
holding up

a response to get-pushed challenge from Delwyn @dkbarnett to do high contrast black and white. I'm not quite sure a photo in a busy forest locale was the best choice for a subject, but it's a try.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Photo Details

Francoise
@dkbarnett Here's an attempt. This was a interesting challenge. I'm not sure I have ever tried to do a high contrast black and white before. Francoise
July 25th, 2023  
katy
It looks pretty high contrast to me and I think the locale was a good choice
July 25th, 2023  
