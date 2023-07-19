Sign up
156 / 365
holding up
a response to get-pushed challenge from Delwyn
@dkbarnett
to do high contrast black and white. I'm not quite sure a photo in a busy forest locale was the best choice for a subject, but it's a try.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Francoise
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
Tags
get-pushed-572
Francoise
ace
@dkbarnett
Here's an attempt. This was a interesting challenge. I'm not sure I have ever tried to do a high contrast black and white before. Francoise
July 25th, 2023
katy
ace
It looks pretty high contrast to me and I think the locale was a good choice
July 25th, 2023
