202 / 365
My dog friends live here. Where are they?
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3697
photos
84
followers
103
following
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
6
2
2023
NIKON D3200
28th November 2023 1:51pm
Jerzy
ace
Love it. Golden lover here.
November 29th, 2023
Graeme Stevens
excellent paw-trait
November 29th, 2023
