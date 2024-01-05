Sign up
5 / 365
005
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
2
1
Francoise
ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
3716
photos
84
followers
103
following
5
2
1
2024
NIKON D3200
18th December 2023 7:36am
Public
katy
ace
This is so beautiful and speaks to the magic of Christmas. FAV
January 6th, 2024
amyK
ace
Beautiful.
January 6th, 2024
