025 by francoise
25 / 365

025

25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Francoise

ace
@francoise
Almost 2023: After a short break, I'm back. Gonna keep it simple this year (at least for the moment). January 2022 -- Year...
Suzanne ace
Love the photo and narrative playing on 'exposure' on a photographic site where in one way or another we all expose ourselves.
January 26th, 2024  
katy ace
I have no trouble abstaining from an icy plunge. Although it does look very cold it is beautiful and I have no trouble admiring that even if it is cold!
January 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love the photo...People do the cold water treatment thing in Seattle too.
January 26th, 2024  
