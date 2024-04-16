Previous
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Francoise

2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
katy ace
I love this for the spectacular photo and the very relevant sentiment. FAV
May 5th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Yes, I agree I like the sunlight on this tree.
May 5th, 2024  
