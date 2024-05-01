Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
122 / 365
122
Jumping back up on the horse with my abstract platitude project. Hah. I just looked up and this is day 160 of the year. I'm only on #122 (which is May 1). So be it.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
2024: I've decided to use 365 project to do something I've wanted to do for a long time: write a "devotional." Putting...
3861
photos
80
followers
102
following
33% complete
View this month »
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
9th June 2024 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Such a wise observation! Sometimes I think you have to be old to really understand this. Beautiful photo for it.
June 10th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
So true, nice composition
June 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close