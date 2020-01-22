Mr. Pig here. Actually, we're zooming, another kind of facetime program. Those are the dinos that live with Mary Siegle! ( @mcsiegle ) We decided to meet them. Miss F. and Miss Mary had a nice chat also. What fun to meet a cast of characters we had only read about. My squealers were completely dumbstruck and overwhelmed during the actual conversation, but now they're running around pretending to be the triceratops twins and acting as though the dinos are their best friends. "When are we going to go visit?" They ask this so many times a day, I am at my wit's end. It's as if they never knew there was a world outside their own house, but now they do. Crystal suggested that perhaps a visit to her twin sister's house would ease their restlessness. (That's her, their Aunt Lindy standing over on the left, standing next to me.) I'll be happy to have a couple day's peace from their questions. I just hope that while they are visiting they don't cause as much mischief as their current idols, the triceratops twins.
P.S. from Francoise : the meeting was part of a joint get-pushed challenge that Mary and I did together, namely getting our toys to meet electronically in cyberspace...and being on hand to photograph the historic encounter. We both felt quite overwhelmed by tech concerns, but, HEY! we did it.