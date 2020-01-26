Previous
Next
Going nuclear by francoise
303 / 365

Going nuclear

Taken by Joe. Apparently the last reactor at 3 mile island was shut down last september. We didn't know that. They give tours but we didn't know either, and were on the wrong side of the river.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Francoise

ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise