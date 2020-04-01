Previous
The chosen one by francoise
The chosen one

I finally picked a subject for the 30 shots challenge. My mind kept fixing on rocks, dismissing rocks and coming back to rocks. So, a rock it is. At least it is portable!

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Francoise

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Interesting colours and texture
April 2nd, 2020  
