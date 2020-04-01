Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
365 / 365
The chosen one
I finally picked a subject for the 30 shots challenge. My mind kept fixing on rocks, dismissing rocks and coming back to rocks. So, a rock it is. At least it is portable!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2664
photos
103
followers
109
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Latest from all albums
363
531
364
532
365
533
534
535
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-2019
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
2nd April 2020 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Sally Ings
ace
Interesting colours and texture
April 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close