Previous
Next
Nabbed by the pincers by francoise
Photo 370

Nabbed by the pincers

6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Francoise

ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
gee do you carry your rock in a backpack? i imagine you getting a workout moving it place to place!
April 7th, 2020  
Francoise ace
@kali66 in camera bag, but gosh, it's only the size of a fist. So no workout...
April 7th, 2020  
kali ace
lol it seems bigger!
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise