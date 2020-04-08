Previous
Rock-a-bye baby by francoise
Photo 372

Rock-a-bye baby

(this photo was inevitable in this series)
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Francoise

Megan ace
This is great! How did you get it up there??
April 9th, 2020  
Ethel ace
Choking on my muesli. Love the tree, and will have the song in my head all day.
April 9th, 2020  
Francoise ace
@kuva the tree is not very big. The branches could barely hold the weight. Then I squatted down and tried to keep the bigger trees out of the frames. But I'm glad the illusion worked.
April 9th, 2020  
katy ace
LOL! Love it!
April 9th, 2020  
Kathryn ace
Fun...and so "spring"
April 9th, 2020  
