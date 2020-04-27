Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 391
By the lake
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
2
0
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2698
photos
105
followers
110
following
107% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-2019
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
25th April 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
katy
ace
I really like this close up version with the shallow DOF
April 28th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wonderful focus here.
April 28th, 2020
