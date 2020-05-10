Previous
Next
Dogwood by francoise
Photo 404

Dogwood

for get-pushed challenge from Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond "how about a momochrome floral half and half?
Black on white, white on black or however you choose??!"
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Francoise

ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Francoise ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond So inspired that I did a picture before even issuing you a challenge... Coming over to your project now.
May 10th, 2020  
JackieR ace
That's brilliant!! Fabulously well done,
May 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise