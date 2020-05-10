Sign up
Photo 404
Dogwood
for get-pushed challenge from Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
"how about a momochrome floral half and half?
Black on white, white on black or however you choose??!"
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365-2019
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
10th May 2020 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
,
get-pushed-407
Francoise
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
So inspired that I did a picture before even issuing you a challenge... Coming over to your project now.
May 10th, 2020
JackieR
ace
That's brilliant!! Fabulously well done,
May 10th, 2020
