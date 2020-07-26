Sign up
Photo 481
she didn't call
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Francoise
ace
@francoise
November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to renounce participating in project, just wishing to spend less time on the...
2807
photos
105
followers
114
following
131% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365-2019
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lettersfn
Annie D
ace
made me think about when I ring rather than message due to too many words to say
beautifully presented - your letter and telegram series are delightful
August 1st, 2020
katy
ace
Love the chickens. I get texts like this a lot except they calll instead of come.
August 1st, 2020
Lin
ace
This is cool
August 1st, 2020
