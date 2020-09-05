Bright Spot

The weeds (shoulder high lamb's quarters and shoulder high giant ragweed mostly) prevented the deer from eating all of the sunflowers planted in this patch. In the lower right you may see some of the cosmos that did very well and were actually visible until the lamb's quarters leaned over the top of them. Some other stuff did ok too, but you can't tell in this picture. These pictures are really making me realize what a jungle this part of the world is.
