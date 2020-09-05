Previous
Bright Spot by francoise
Bright Spot

The weeds (shoulder high lamb's quarters and shoulder high giant ragweed mostly) prevented the deer from eating all of the sunflowers planted in this patch. In the lower right you may see some of the cosmos that did very well and were actually visible until the lamb's quarters leaned over the top of them. Some other stuff did ok too, but you can't tell in this picture. These pictures are really making me realize what a jungle this part of the world is.
For Richard's fifty mm sooc challenge going now. Join in for quite the relaxing experience! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
katy ace
Beautiful to see one lone sunflower towering about the jungle!
September 6th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 6th, 2020  
