Rock 9 by francoise
9 / 365

Rock 9

Local rocks not flat; maybe your stripes will guide me to where you came from.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Francoise

@francoise
Photo Details

katy ace
an amzing close up really . I am liking your gnomic series!
March 10th, 2021  
