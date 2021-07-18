Previous
Next
July 18 words by francoise
101 / 365

July 18 words


I've heard tell that vacations provide a reset, a way to start over, brand new. Though enjoyable, the week itself could not be described as restful despite the hours I spent on the screen porch alternately reading and dozing while my fellow travelers caught fish and raced around the island shopping for souvenirs.  Don't get me wrong. I went to the beach every day and did plenty, morning, noon and night. But in my heart I felt like a shell of a person, like a trauma survivor wandering around the world, not quite seeing what is there. I went through the motions,  tragging along with no volition of my own.   Now that I am relaxed back in my own home, though, I am thinking that a period of languishing might have been just what the doctor ordered.  (And if renewal can happen to me,  maybe my beloved hardwood trees can come back from their malaise as well? )
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Well spotted and a fantastic low POV for this photo. I’m glad to hear you are rested and the vacation worked his magic.
July 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise