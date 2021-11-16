Previous
towers by francoise
towers

For get-pushed challenge from @salza : " how about taking an abstract photo using an everyday household item. You can get some inspiration here - https://petapixel.com/2013/06/20/abstract-photos-created-by-repeating-everyday-household-items "
These are made of lens-wipes for glasses.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Francoise ace
@salza I'm having a lot of fun thinking about this challenge. I may try another. I made about 10 versions of this construction, but picked two to post.
November 17th, 2021  
