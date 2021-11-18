Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
215 / 365
more rings
A last attempt at get-pushed challenge from Sally Ings
@salza
" As you are doing indoor pictures this month, how about taking an abstract photo using an everyday household item. You can get some inspiration here -
https://petapixel.com/2013/06/20/abstract-photos-created-by-repeating-everyday-household-items"
These are rings from canning jars.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Francoise
ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
3241
photos
105
followers
111
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
209
210
211
212
213
639
214
215
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365_March2021
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
18th November 2021 7:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-486
Lin
ace
Wow - awesome abstract!
November 19th, 2021
katy
ace
I love it! Did you use this many rings or have you blended photos for this beautiful effect?
November 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close