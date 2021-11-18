Previous
more rings by francoise
215 / 365

more rings

A last attempt at get-pushed challenge from Sally Ings @salza " As you are doing indoor pictures this month, how about taking an abstract photo using an everyday household item. You can get some inspiration here - https://petapixel.com/2013/06/20/abstract-photos-created-by-repeating-everyday-household-items" These are rings from canning jars.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Francoise

Lin ace
Wow - awesome abstract!
November 19th, 2021  
katy ace
I love it! Did you use this many rings or have you blended photos for this beautiful effect?
November 19th, 2021  
