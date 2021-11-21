Sign up
peppers
I think they're dried out by now, sigh
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Francoise
365_March2021
JackieR
ace
Nicely concentrated in flavour! Fabulous light and texture
November 22nd, 2021
katy
ace
I like the light and shadows in this one!
November 22nd, 2021
