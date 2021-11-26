Previous
Next
first attempt by francoise
224 / 365

first attempt

Inspired by work of Tuesday Riddell, an artist I came across on Facebook. I was not happy with the grainy thing I did to the background, but did not preserve the component pieces, so...
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Francoise

ace
@francoise
December 2020. Gonna take a short break. Be back in March 2021. November 2018 Only posting periodically these days. I'm not ready to...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
it looks marvelous!
Don't know what you are not happy with but then that happens to me sometimes as well!
A FAV!
November 27th, 2021  
katy ace
This is an impressive composition. A fabulous edit to achieve the symmetry
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise