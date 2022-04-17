Sign up
Photo 1236
Dulcemaine Cemetery
Happened across this very old cemetery hidden under towering pines that I had heard my father mention before. Sure enough.... found my Great, great, great, grandfather's grave.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
1
0
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
1313
photos
97
followers
143
following
338% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th April 2022 5:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nicely composed and wonderful light. What a great piece to your historical puzzle to have located
April 19th, 2022
