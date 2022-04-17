Previous
Dulcemaine Cemetery by frantackaberry
Photo 1236

Dulcemaine Cemetery

Happened across this very old cemetery hidden under towering pines that I had heard my father mention before. Sure enough.... found my Great, great, great, grandfather's grave.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
Photo Details

Very nicely composed and wonderful light. What a great piece to your historical puzzle to have located
April 19th, 2022  
