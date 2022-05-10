Previous
Picture Perfect Morning by frantackaberry
Photo 1267

Picture Perfect Morning

Went out fishing early this morning, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the river this still.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
