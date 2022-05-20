Previous
Cherry Blossoms by frantackaberry
Cherry Blossoms

While my son and his girlfriend were visiting from Thunder Bay, we took a stroll through High Park in Toronto.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Frances Tackaberry

Frances Tackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River.
Babs ace
Lovely family photo
May 20th, 2022  
