Photo 1272
Scarlet Tanager
Helped with a bird count on the island and found 2 Scarlet Tanager Couples
21st May 2022
21st May 22
3
3
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
1354
photos
93
followers
144
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
21st May 2022 8:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
summerfield
ace
i like it. you can make a greeting card or a postcard out of this image. aces!
June 10th, 2022
Bill
ace
Great shot of a stunning bird.
June 10th, 2022
amyK
ace
Wonderful shot
June 10th, 2022
