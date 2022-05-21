Previous
Scarlet Tanager by frantackaberry
Scarlet Tanager

Helped with a bird count on the island and found 2 Scarlet Tanager Couples
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
summerfield ace
i like it. you can make a greeting card or a postcard out of this image. aces!
June 10th, 2022  
Bill ace
Great shot of a stunning bird.
June 10th, 2022  
amyK ace
Wonderful shot
June 10th, 2022  
