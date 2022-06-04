Sign up
Photo 1272
Snapping Turtle
Shuffled this big Snapping turtle off the road today.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
0
0
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I live in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada on an island in the St. Lawrence River. I enjoy being outdoors and therefore the majority of my photos...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th June 2022 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
