Wormsloe Historic Site, Savannah, Georgia by frantackaberry
Wormsloe Historic Site, Savannah, Georgia

This is the beautiful drive to the tabby ruins of Wormsloe, which was the colonial estate of Noble Jones (1702–1775). Jones arrived with the first group of settlers from England. Wormsloe's tabby ruin is the oldest standing structure in Savannah.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Frances Tackaberry

@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
Babs ace
Lovely composition what a fabulous archway of trees fav
March 27th, 2023  
