Blue ridge parkway by frantackaberry
Photo 1292

Blue ridge parkway

Drove the Blue Ridge Parkway from North Carolina up to Virginia. This view looks over Pisgah National Forest.

8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Frances Tackaberry

Milanie ace
Bet it was a beautiful drive - what scenery!
March 25th, 2023  
