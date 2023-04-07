Sign up
Photo 1321
Glacial Rocks
These glacial rocks are remnants from the last ice age. In geological terms they are known as "Erratics"
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
3
1
Frances Tackaberry
ace
@frantackaberry
I've attempted to complete this 365 Project in the past without success - life continues to get in the way. I'm starting the year...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FC3582
Taken
7th April 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
I'm glad you have people in the picture to realize their humongous size!
April 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Great photo
April 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
fab erratics francés
April 7th, 2023
