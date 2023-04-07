Previous
Glacial Rocks by frantackaberry
Photo 1321

Glacial Rocks

These glacial rocks are remnants from the last ice age. In geological terms they are known as "Erratics"
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Frances Tackaberry

Corinne C ace
I'm glad you have people in the picture to realize their humongous size!
April 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great photo
April 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
fab erratics francés
April 7th, 2023  
