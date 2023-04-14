Previous
Chaffey's Lock (Lock 37) on the Rideau Canal by frantackaberry
Chaffey's Lock (Lock 37) on the Rideau Canal

The Rideau Canal is a man-made canal connecting the Ottawa River and the St. Lawrence River. There are 45 locks that move boats from one level to another.
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Frances Tackaberry

