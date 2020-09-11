Previous
C'est l'amour... by frappa77
C'est l'amour...

Not properly on focus, but too sweet... Look at the heart these little dragonflies compose with their tails... ❤
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Francesca Ciarroc...

@frappa77
I'm a wife, a mum and a nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time is never...
