Photo 482
Bat tub
Caroline,
@chejja
, asked me to try taking a white-on-white photo for get pushed 372...
I always dreamed to own one, but Ginevra's dolls are luckier than me...
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
0
Francesca Ciarroc...
ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
483
photos
71
followers
107
following
132% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
22nd August 2021 3:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
white
,
whiteonwhite
,
battub
Francesca Ciarrocchi
ace
@chejja
this is my answer to the challenge you gave me last week...
I didn't manage to shoot it till today so, being completely out of the time frame, I'll not tag it for get-pushed-372...
August 22nd, 2021
Caroline
ace
@frappa77
Such a nice image. That tub does look very inviting. You did an excellent job completing your challenge.
August 22nd, 2021
I didn't manage to shoot it till today so, being completely out of the time frame, I'll not tag it for get-pushed-372...