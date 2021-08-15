Previous
Next
Bat tub by frappa77
Photo 482

Bat tub

Caroline, @chejja, asked me to try taking a white-on-white photo for get pushed 372...

I always dreamed to own one, but Ginevra's dolls are luckier than me...
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Francesca Ciarroc...

ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Francesca Ciarrocchi ace
@chejja this is my answer to the challenge you gave me last week...
I didn't manage to shoot it till today so, being completely out of the time frame, I'll not tag it for get-pushed-372...
August 22nd, 2021  
Caroline ace
@frappa77 Such a nice image. That tub does look very inviting. You did an excellent job completing your challenge.
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise