Photo 504
Giddy with laughter
Northy,
@northy
, wrote to me: "how about an image that represents something that makes you giddy with laughter?"
It took me almost a month to give it a birth, but here it is...
14th November 2021
14th Nov 21
Francesca Ciarroc...
ace
@frappa77
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry!
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 750D
Taken
2nd December 2021 1:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
blackandwhite
,
shadows
,
selfportrait
,
feather
,
frappa-pushed
Francesca Ciarrocchi
ace
Northy,
@northy
, finally the epiphany has arrived...
December 2nd, 2021
