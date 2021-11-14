Previous
Giddy with laughter by frappa77
Giddy with laughter

Northy, @northy, wrote to me: "how about an image that represents something that makes you giddy with laughter?"

It took me almost a month to give it a birth, but here it is...
I'm a crazy and happy woman: wife, mum and nurse! I live in Rome and my life is chaotic and always in a hurry! Time...
Northy, @northy, finally the epiphany has arrived...
December 2nd, 2021  
