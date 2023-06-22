Sign up
48 / 365
The two shall become one
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Mark St Clair
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 13 when I don't have...
tree
leaves
bark
fern
forest
What a beautiful capture! Is that a fern?
June 21st, 2023
@marlboromaam
Yes... it is a fern
June 21st, 2023
@frodob
I wasn't sure, but I remember the ferns growing on the old live oaks in Orlando. Maybe the same variety as this.
June 21st, 2023
