Sunday morning by frodob
Sunday morning

I’m back after a few months off. Had a cancer scare and Rheumatoid arthritis has kept me from walking
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8 & 13 when I...
jackie edwards ace
Hope all is well now. A simple still life as a reminder to enjoy the little things!
October 29th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ah lovely. Glad that things seem to be improving for you.
October 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Welcome back Mark, good to see you back with this lovely still life.
October 29th, 2023  
