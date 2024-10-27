Sign up
229 / 365
Autumn is everywhere!
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
8
2
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III.
Views
13
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th October 2024 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours!
October 26th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such wonderful color.
October 26th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this tree's gorgeous fall colors
October 26th, 2024
KV
ace
Brilliant.
October 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn shot.
October 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn color.
October 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure is
October 27th, 2024
