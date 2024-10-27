Previous
Autumn is everywhere! by frodob
Autumn is everywhere!

27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Mark St Clair

ace
@frodob
The Lonely Trail Photography thelonelytrailphotography@gmail.com In 2023 I recently upgraded from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon 5D Mark III. When I don’t have my...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
October 26th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Such wonderful color.
October 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this tree's gorgeous fall colors
October 26th, 2024  
KV ace
Brilliant.
October 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn shot.
October 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn color.
October 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is
October 27th, 2024  
