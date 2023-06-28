Sign up
54 / 365
Sit with me for awhile
Crooked River Preserve
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th June 2023 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
