Previous
56 / 365
Mouth of the river
Crooked River Preserve leading into Lake Louisa
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
2
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
25
26
52
53
27
54
55
56
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
25th June 2023 7:44pm
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
lake
,
cypress
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous reflections
June 29th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@corinnec
thank you Corinne
June 29th, 2023
