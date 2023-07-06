Previous
Creeping in the morning by frodob
Creeping in the morning

Lake Apopka Florida
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Mark St Clair

@frodob
Babs
Woah doesn't he look sneaky.
July 5th, 2023  
Mark St Clair
@onewing 😊
July 5th, 2023  
Mags
Nice golden tones on your gator!
July 5th, 2023  
Corinne C
What a capture! the colors are wonderful.
July 5th, 2023  
