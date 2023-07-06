Sign up
62 / 365
62 / 365
Creeping in the morning
Lake Apopka Florida
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
4
1
Mark St Clair
ace
@frodob
Just upgraded my camera from a Canon Rebel T5i to a Canon D5 Mark III. I also use my iPhone 8&13 when I don't have...
Views
7
7
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
1st July 2023 6:26am
Privacy
Tags
morning
,
alligator
,
lake
,
florida
,
gator
Babs
ace
Woah doesn't he look sneaky.
July 5th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
@onewing
😊
July 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
Nice golden tones on your gator!
July 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a capture! the colors are wonderful.
July 5th, 2023
